More showers & storms, and a hot weekend forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few light rain showers coming down Friday morning in communities to the west and up north. Many will miss the chance at these showers early on, but then get a better shot in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms later today will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Highs have no problem reaching the lower 80s in the afternoon and southwest winds turn up the heat and humidity again. Winds move from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Following the scattered thunderstorms this evening, skies will go partly cloudy overnight. Another warm and muggy night with a low of 65 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds, but the big story will be how hot and humid it gets! Expect afternoon temps in the upper 80s, some possibly getting to/past 90 degrees. Comfortable mid 70s by the lakeshore.

Sunday should hold dry conditions around for the morning, while the afternoon and evening may bring more scattered thunderstorms along a boundary. High temps drop off by about 10 degrees as they move back into the 70s.