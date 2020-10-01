More showers Thursday followed up by a frosty night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures are going dropping for the first few days of October! Thursday’s highs drop from yesterday to 55 degrees in the afternoon. More clouds and hit or miss showers can be expected throughout the day as a cold front drops into the state. It will also be a bit breezy as winds turn to the north from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, any rain goes away after sunset along with most clouds. Depending on how fast we clear out, and how calm the wind gets – most communities will have a shot as frost developing overnight. A FROST ADVISORY is in place for all counties in the growing season except for Door County.

No frost headlines for Door County where it will be warmer at night, plus no headlines up north where the growing season has ended.

After a frosty Friday morning, you’ll see some sun with increasing puffy afternoon clouds. Computer models also want to bring a brief shower or sprinkle up north, but the chance is very slim. The temps will struggle into the afternoon with a high on either side of 50 degrees. FROST is again likely at night.

Saturday will also start a little frosty in the morning, with highs in the low 50s. Clouds will increase during the day, leading to a few showers later in the day.

Sunday could also carry some showers into the end of the weekend with the highest chance being to the south and by the lake. The high is 52 degrees.

