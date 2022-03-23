The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Very icy, snowy travel expected to the north Wednesday morning, while the rest of the area continues to see soaking rain. A WINTER STORM WARNING will continue until 1pm Wednesday up north.

More showers or snow or ice expected for northern counties while southern/lakeshore counties will see scattered rain showers during the day. North central Wisconsin could still see 1 to 3+ inches of snow accumulate from daybreak into the afternoon. The highs will be in the 30s and very low 40s. Breezy winds from the NE at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight will still have scattered showers around. It will start as mostly rain, while the mixed showers to the north will drop south through the night and may bring a mix to the Green Bay area by daybreak on Thursday. The low is 33 degrees.

Tomorrow will have a chance of a wintry mix of snow/rain in the morning, and those chilly temperatures will continue with a high of 41 degrees.