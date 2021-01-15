More slushy weather for Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A transition from rain to snow late Thursday night has brought on some slushy, slippery travel away from Lake Michigan to start Friday morning.

FRIDAY MORNING: A mix of rain and snow will fall upon the northern half of the area early on. To the south, it will be cloudy with a chance for fog or a little drizzle. Little to no daytime snow/slush accumulation.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING: The storm system will redevelop rain and snow showers across the entire viewing area. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s, well above freezing.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A snowy mix early will begin to taper off in intensity overnight, but by that time there will be some spots where an inch or two of snow will melt and compact to bring more slushy accumulation. The low temperatures will drop to about 33 degrees.

Saturday will not feature a whole lot of rain and snow. Instead it will be cloudy, but some patches of drizzle or flurries could still pop up. The high is 35 degrees. That will be the same temperature for the Packers-Rams game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The other factor for the game will be NNW breeze from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Sunday will stay cloudy, but stay flakes are not totally ruled out at this point. The high temp is set at 31 degrees.