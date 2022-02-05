More small snow chances to watch

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will hold in place. Temperatures will be rising as the night goes on, first starting in the upper teens then getting into the 20s through the early morning.

Tomorrow: A dry, mostly cloudy start for much of Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday. In the afternoon and evening, spotty snow flurries will be possible. Not much in terms of accumulations, likely a quick dusting to 1″ of snow if you get one of these flurries.

Next Week: Chilly and breezy start on Monday before temperatures in the mid 30s arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday. A small snow chance is possible Wednesday, but we should monitor a stronger system on Friday.