More small snow chances to watch

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will hold in place. Temperatures will be rising as the night goes on, first starting in the upper teens then getting into the 20s through the early morning.

Tomorrow: A dry, mostly cloudy start for much of Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday. In the afternoon and evening, spotty snow flurries will be possible. Not much in terms of accumulations, likely a quick dusting to 1″ of snow if you get one of these flurries.

Next Week: Chilly and breezy start on Monday before temperatures in the mid 30s arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday. A small snow chance is possible Wednesday, but we should monitor a stronger system on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: Springs, NHM advance to Badgerland title game; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra: Appleton North knocks off another ranked foe; FVA, FRCC highlights

Freedom grabs statement win, Xavier continues surge

Green Bay women knock off Youngstown State in double overtime

Timber Rattlers: MiLB provides housing

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

More Weather