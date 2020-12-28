More snow into Tuesday night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…



Snow reports from Sunday night.

Not a bad winter day for Monday as we clean up from the Sunday snow. You’ll get a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high in the mid and upper 20s. The issue will be the west wind from 10 to 25 miles per hour which will bring down wind chills in the teens.

Tonight will be a cold one with just a few clouds going by in the sky overnight. Low temperatures will be down into the single digits, and little warmer by the lake in the teens.

Tomorrow may start with just a little sun in the morning, but clouds thicken up throughout the day as our next winter snowmaker moves closer to us. The high is 27 degrees. Snow arrives after 6pm Tuesday night and will continue coming down overnight at a moderate to heavy pace.

Before daybreak Wednesday morning is when most snow will already make it to the ground. It will likely bring a need for shovels and snow blowers again with several inches of new snow in the forecast. The heaviest snow band, however, will be missing to our south.

Wednesday morning is when the precipitation will taper off. Lingering flakes or drizzle will be holding on for the first half of the day, but it will add much more accumulation.