More snow melt today

Saturday PM

The sun with a south west wind should melt a bit of snow today. We will be mainly clear tonight. Snow melt adds more moisture to the air so patchy fog will be in spots overnight.

Mild through 2019



Good Travel Weather



We look to remain mainly dry through the week. I was a bit concerned for rain, snow or a combination there of, Christmas day. The short version, the track isn’t favorable. Gulf moisture is lacking. Travel impacts will be minimal. Overnight lows at or below freezing could make for slippery spots.

Your Sunday will be sunny and warmer. Low-mid 40’s. The south west wind will make it feel a bit chillier.