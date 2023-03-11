The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our next round of snow is set to move in Saturday night. Snow intensifies as the night wears on, and it’s expected that around one or two inches will be on the ground by Sunday morning at daybreak. The low temperature is 27 degrees.

Sunday will feature widespread snow showers. Some intense bands of moderate to heavy snow will form which will bring higher snow totals to some parts of the WFRV coverage area. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall during the day and evening of Sunday. The high is 35 degrees, and that temperature will allow some snow to melt on the roads as it’s falling. Breezy winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the east-southeast will not be great enough to create blowing/drifting conditions.

More snow will fall Sunday night into early Monday morning. Totals by this time for the majority of communities will be 4 to 7″ of snow, while communities west of the Fox Cities could be pushing snow totals of 8″ or slightly higher.