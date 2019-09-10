More soaking rain this week

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

A few showers and thunderstorms will work through the southern half of the state for the morning, but it will likely dry out as soon as the afternoon hits. Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies later in the day.

Did you miss summer? It returns in a BIG way today. Breezy southwest winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour will crank up the heat and humidity. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 80s across the vast majority of the area.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. The only kicker is that an isolated shower may flare up to the south. Temperatures will fall again down to 60 degrees overnight. It’s possible the moisture from the rain could create patches of late night fog.

Tomorrow, more rain showers develop as soon as the morning. The other big story will be the significant drop in temperatures as highs will be in the mid 60s to the north, and low 70s to the south.

Thursday also brings a chance for a round of showers and thunderstorms, similar highs in the 60s and low 70s.

RAIN ACCUMULATION could be significant through this two day stretch. Rain totals may add up to an additional 1″ to 3″ of water – on top of what has fallen into Tuesday morning.