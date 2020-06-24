More spotty downpours Wednesday: find out when

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A very close forecast to yesterday coming back for Wednesday. Partly sunny skies in the morning will give way to more spotty showers or weak thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening. Highs will once again make it to the mid 70s, and humidity levels staying low.

After the evening rain chance, mostly clear skies take over for the rest of the night. The low is 55 degrees, and there could possibly be some patchy fog that develops with the light winds and clear skies.

Thursday looks like a near perfect summer day! Sunshine in the morning with puffy fair weather clouds in the afternoon. The humidity stays low again with a high of 80 degrees.

The weather changes again for Friday. It will get muggy and warmer as afternoon temps to go 82 degrees. More showers and thunderstorms are possible with the best chance later in the day. Some of these storms could turn strong to severe.

Going into Saturday, you’ll see sun again mixed with clouds. There is a small chance for rain, and it appears to be a dwindling chance. The high is a muggy 81 degrees.

Looks great to end the weekend! Mostly sunny and 84 degrees on Sunday. It will be muggy again.