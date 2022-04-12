The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tuesday will be another warm spring day with upper 50s and lower 60s, but by the lake it will be in the upper 40s to near 50 with an increasing breeze out of the SE in the afternoon. It’s going to be a sunny and quiet morning, with cloudy skies and possibly some light rain in the afternoon.

The best chance for rain will be later this evening and overnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The overnight storms could be stronger and contain hail, mainly after 10pm. The low is 49 degrees and those temperatures will rise into the 50s before daybreak Wednesday.

It’s going to be a warm day on Wednesday! The highs will be in the 60s, some upper 50s up north and by the lake. There will be clouds during the day with spotty rain showers. In the afternoon/evening more thunderstorms could form which could bring gusty winds and hail.