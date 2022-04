From Storm Team 5…

You really need to enjoy your Sunday because by Monday morning, we will have another round of late season snow to deal with.

Another storm system brings in snow or a snowy mix for early Monday morning so plan on a slow go for the AM commute.

A stronger storm comes in for Wednesday and will churn over us through Friday. This one starts as rain and ends as wind and snow showers on Friday.

We will get to Spring…eventually. (Mid month will be much warmer!)