The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms this evening will gradually come to an end and we will be left with a mostly clear sky. It’ll remain mild through the night with lows in the 60s.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the second half of the day. Some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain and hail possible. Highs will remain well above average in the low to middle 80s.

A couple spotty showers may linger into Saturday morning. Otherwise, it’ll be a dry day with highs in the upper 70s. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out Sunday as highs find their way into the lower range of the 70s. By next week temperatures will drop below average for a few days, but it will be comfortable with highs in the 60s and dry conditions Monday and Tuesday. Spotty rain showers return to the forecast for the middle of the week with highs remaining in the 60s.