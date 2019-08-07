More strong storms possible Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

Our team will be tracking the chance for strong thunderstorms Wednesday.

The first half of the day will be dry with sunshine falling to increasing clouds. Expect muggy conditions returning through the afternoon, and highs in all locations back in the 80s. Green Bay’s high will top out around 85 degrees.

Through the afternoon and evening we will have thunderstorms develop from north to south along a cold front. As it cuts through muggy air, we will have the chance for some strong to possibly severe storms to develop. The risks will be large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

A cold front cutting through muggy air will bring the chance for developing thunderstorms from north to south. Storm Team 5 will be watching for strong to severe storms between 2pm and 9pm.

After the rain this evening, the rest of the night will be partly cloudy and dry as temperatures drop off to 62 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day! Sunny skies return, but it will also be cooler and less humid. Breezy winds out of the northwest will limit highs to 77 degrees.

Friday is the pick day of the week. Sunny skies, lighter winds and very comfortable air around. Highs will be 78 in the afternoon.

Saturday will be partly sunny, but the chance for a stray thunderstorm will be around. Temperatures will top out at 80 degrees.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday should all round out to be dry days with a mix of sun and clouds. Seasonal temperatures continue with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s each day.