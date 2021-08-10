More strong thunderstorms later Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Patchy dense fog developed into early Tuesday and should burn off by 8am. You’ll get a mixture of sunshine and clouds at the heat and humidity cranks up! Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s minus the lakeshore which will stay in the upper 70s right by the water. The thick humidity will make it feel warmer than that as some communities will have heat index values in the 90s.

THUNDERSTORM THREAT: We’ll be watching how a cold front moves across Wisconsin as it cuts through that heat and humidity. A couple isolated thunderstorms may pop in the early afternoon, but the big show will likely hold off from 3pm to 9pm – favoring the southern sections of the area south and west of Appleton for the strongest storms. Damaging straight-line winds and flooding rainfall will be the main threats, while some large hail and spin up tornados could be embedded in some cells.

Tonight will bring dry weather after the evening storms as partly cloudy skies take over. The low is 70 degrees and it will remain muggy and damp after the rains.

Tomorrow will also be very hot and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak boundary could bring some isolated strong thunderstorms once again. The high is 87 degrees – feeling warmer with the humidity.