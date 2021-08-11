More strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here we go again – more strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon. The morning will be partly cloudy as sunshine builds up the heat and instability in the atmosphere. It will be very humid with highs in the middle and upper 80s!

THUNDERSTORM WINDOW: We’ll be watching storms firing from west to east along a cold front between 1pm and 7pm. That’s a little earlier than yesterday. Main risks will once again be flooding rainfall and damaging wind gusts, while large hail in some cells could occur. Isolated tornado spin ups are also possible during the mid to late afternoon.

Tonight, rain will go away after 7pm and leave skies to clear overnight. It will also not be quite as humid behind the rain as lows drop to 63 degrees.

Tomorrow will be warm again at 85 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will go up by the afternoon and drop big time at night when a cold front goes by. That front may set off an isolated pop-up shower.

