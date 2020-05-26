More “summer” heat and thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temps crank up again as another summer-like day returns! Tuesday brings a little morning sunshine, followed by isolated thunderstorms bubbling up with the heat of the day. The thunderstorm window will roughly be from mid-day to the early evening. Highs get into the mid 80s, but go by the lake to stay cool with temps in the 60s and low 70s next to Lake Michigan. Oh yes, it will be humid.

Any thunderstorms collapse through the evening leaving a partly cloudy sky. Another warm and muggy night is expected with lows falling to 68 degrees.

More warmth and humidity again Wednesday. Partly sunny skies and afternoon highs around 83 degrees – but there also could be some spotty thunderstorms forming later in the day.

Thursday brings a good chance for all of our communities to see rain. A cold front moving through the state will be the focus for the showers. It stays humid with a high of 75.

Temps and humidity both lower behind that front into Friday. Sun will return and it will be a dry day with a high of 70 degrees.

Saturday is the coolest day of the week. Not bad though! Low humidity, some sunshine and a high of 65 degrees.

Sunday stays dry and mainly sunny. The high is 70 degrees.

The new month could begin with rain! (Hard to believe Monday is the start of June!) Take a look:

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store