More sun and less wind Tuesday, rain returns later this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will be on the decrease this evening and tonight as lows cool into the 30s away from the lakeshore. We’ll still have a bit of a breeze through the night out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but we should see more sunshine compared to Monday. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will build back in throughout the day Wednesday which eventually will bring our next rain chance. Those rain showers will be possible Thursday into early Friday with highs in the middle 50s. The weekend brings more sunshine to northeast Wisconsin with highs still near average in the low to middle 50s. Winds could pick up during Trick or Treat hours on Sunday. Next week is looking chilly with temperatures on Monday in the 40s!