More sun and less wind Tuesday, rain returns later this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will be on the decrease this evening and tonight as lows cool into the 30s away from the lakeshore. We’ll still have a bit of a breeze through the night out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but we should see more sunshine compared to Monday. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will build back in throughout the day Wednesday which eventually will bring our next rain chance. Those rain showers will be possible Thursday into early Friday with highs in the middle 50s. The weekend brings more sunshine to northeast Wisconsin with highs still near average in the low to middle 50s. Winds could pick up during Trick or Treat hours on Sunday. Next week is looking chilly with temperatures on Monday in the 40s!

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xceptional Athlete: Kaukauna MB Xavier Stueber

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Fox Valley Lutheran sweep to sectionals

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Freedom sweep to sectionals

Band of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Kimberly Color Guard

Team of the Week Level 1: Neenah

More Weather