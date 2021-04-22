More sun today, a few small chances at rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: It will be a good looking forecast this Thursday. Chilly temperatures to start, but by the evening temperatures will get back into the upper 50s, cooler along the lakeshore. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds will steadily increase overnight. This will keep low temperatures warmer than our last few nights, around 40 degrees.

Friday into this weekend: Mainly cloudy skies will be in Northeast Wisconsin for Friday. A stray shower is possible, but most will stay dry. Heading into Saturday, a cold front will pass the area bringing a few showers. On Sunday, temperatures will be a little cooler around 50.

Next week: Our jet stream pattern will favor warmer temperatures. Spotty rain will be possible on Monday, followed by a higher chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.