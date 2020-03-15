More Sunday sunshine, followed by an active week

From Storm Team 5…

Looks nice for Sunday as sunshine will be mixed with scattered clouds. The most clouds come from Lake Michigan where a light NE wind brings moisture on land from the water. With that wind, lakeside temps will be coolest in the upper 20s and low 30s, while inland temps will be in the mid and upper 30s.

A look at high temps on Sunday shows the coolest weather by Lake Michigan.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a low of 26 degrees.

Clouds return Monday with a high of 42 degrees. It’s mainly in the late in the day where we could see a light rain or snow shower. It will start up north first, and swing southward later at night.

Tuesday looks sunny again for St. Patrick’s Day. The high returns to the low 40s.

A mix of rain or snow will be possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. That will come from two separate systems, but the one to watch will be the second storm from Thursday into Friday morning. That is where we will have wind and possibly some new snow accumulation.