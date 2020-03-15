1  of  20
Closings
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Christus Lutheran Church-Greenville First United Methodist - Appleton First United Methodist Church-Neenah Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Community Church Green Bay Elite Sports Hope Community Church - Shawano Marinette Merryman Head Start Moravian Church Green Bay Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. Kilian Church-New Franken Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Village Community Church-Kimberly Zion Lutheran Church-Appleton

More Sunday sunshine, followed by an active week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Storm Team 5…

Looks nice for Sunday as sunshine will be mixed with scattered clouds. The most clouds come from Lake Michigan where a light NE wind brings moisture on land from the water. With that wind, lakeside temps will be coolest in the upper 20s and low 30s, while inland temps will be in the mid and upper 30s.

A look at high temps on Sunday shows the coolest weather by Lake Michigan.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a low of 26 degrees.

Clouds return Monday with a high of 42 degrees. It’s mainly in the late in the day where we could see a light rain or snow shower. It will start up north first, and swing southward later at night.

Tuesday looks sunny again for St. Patrick’s Day. The high returns to the low 40s.

A mix of rain or snow will be possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. That will come from two separate systems, but the one to watch will be the second storm from Thursday into Friday morning. That is where we will have wind and possibly some new snow accumulation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"
More Weather