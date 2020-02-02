More sunshine and near record highs Sunday

After a top five warmest January in Green Bay we are looking at near record highs today! Normally we begin February with highs in the middle 20s which will then bump into the lower 30s as the month comes to an end. We still can see plenty of snow this month as well as we average just under 10 inches in February.

Highs on this Sunday will be in the middle 40s for much of the area. This will be in record territory for many areas with those record highs in the low to middle 40s. We’ll see abundant sunshine this morning with a few clouds into the afternoon. There will likely be more cloud cover especially for areas north of Hwy. 8. Winds will be quite gusty as well out of the west at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times.

A few more clouds will drift into the area tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

On Monday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures cooler than Sunday, but still well above average in the mid to upper 30s. There could be a few light snow showers Monday night into Tuesday as a storm system passes well to our southeast. Highs on Tuesday will be closer to average in the upper 20s.

Highs remain in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday under mostly cloudy skies. We have another chance for light snow on Thursday, but those chances at the moment are very small. Temperatures will then stay in the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday and Saturday with dry weather expected.