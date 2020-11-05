More sunshine and warm weather ahead

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Green Bay hit a high of 71° on Thursday which tied the record high for today last set in 1924.

Quiet and mild weather will be the rule again tonight as lows only drop into the 40s. There will be some high level clouds that move through from the northwest, but no rain is expected with this weak system passing by.

Filtered sunshine will help highs warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s again on Friday. This will be near the record high temperature for Friday in Green Bay. Winds will be on the lighter side out of the southwest.





Near record high temperatures will continue Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. While Monday will still be mild, we’ll likely come up shy of the record for that day. Our next round of rain arrives Monday night and into Tuesday. That rain should wrap up by Wednesday with temperatures closer to average in the middle 40s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE