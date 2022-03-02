The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will gradually clear as we head through the night. It’ll be chilly as well as lows dip into the single digits to the north, teens for the rest of the area.

Thursday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as temperatures top out in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will turn out of the west at 5 mph.

Clouds return throughout the day Friday with highs in the upper 30s. A wintry mix Friday night and early Saturday will bring the chance for sleet, freezing rain, and rain to northeast Wisconsin. As temperatures warm into the mid and upper 30s, that wintry mix will turn to rain showers for the afternoon. A few claps of thunder are possible Saturday night with light rain showers tapering early Sunday. Early next week looks to start out quiet with highs remaining in the 30s.