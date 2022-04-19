The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tuesday: Despite the cool temperatures, today will be a nice day as we see more sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s with a northwest breeze.

Tonight: Clouds will increase through the night as our next storm system approaches from the west. Lows will be in the 30s.

A dry start to Wednesday will then turn rainy for the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s. A beautiful day is in the forecast Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs pushing to near 60 degrees. We’ll take a dip with our highs Friday with spotty rain showers returning. Scattered showers and a storm will be possible Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. If we can see more sun than clouds it’s possible highs push into the 70s! Enjoy that mild air while it’s here because a cooler trend will take us through next week.