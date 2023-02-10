Following some slushy snow on Thursday, we’re going to get some sunshine to return Friday. However, the northwoods could have some clouds and isolated flurries in the morning from moisture coming in from Lake Superior. A cool breeze from the NW at 10 to 25 miles per hour will be responsible for that. The rest of the area will be mostly sunny with afternoon temps in the upper 20s.

Crystal clear skies for your Friday night. Temperatures fall to 17 degrees overnight.

Lots of sun across Wisconsin Saturday. Gusty winds out of the southwest could reach 30 or 35 miles per hour, but the wind direction will bring up weekend temps. Highs hit the lower to middle 40s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and less windy. Staying mild in the low 40s.