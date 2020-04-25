More sunshine Sunday, turning rainy early next week

The Wisconsin DNR has all of Northeast Wisconsin under a High Fire Danger. Conditions could support the quick spread of any fires that start.

A mostly cloudy sky this evening will gradually give way to clearing conditions late tonight and into Sunday morning. Lows will dip into the low to middle 30s with a light northeast wind.

Some cloud cover early Sunday will give way to a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon. Look for highs to reach for the mid to upper 50s for most areas with some lower 60s west of Green Bay and the Valley. Cooler air will be felt once again near the lakeshore with a breeze off the lake and bay.

Clouds will build in Sunday night leading to a mostly cloudy day on Monday. Scattered showers are looking likely Monday. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Highs will be slightly below average in the middle 50s. Rain chances will remain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will go from near 60 on Tuesday to the lower 50s Wednesday.

The clouds are anticipated to clear out throughout the day Thursday with temperatures warming back closer to average in the upper 50s. The extended forecast is showing the potential for low to middle 60s for highs on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures could get even warmer early next weekend where highs could climb into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

