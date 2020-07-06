More thunderstorms form early this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A rinse/repeat forecast for the next couple of days as hot and humid weather stays with us, and thunderstorms forming during the hottest part of the day.

Monday’s highs climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon with sunshine in the morning, and puffy clouds that form after. The heat of the day will bring on spotty thunderstorms to form which could bring your community a good downpour or strong gust of wind. An isolated storm may also drop hail.

Tonight, the front will stall over the northern half of the state and still bring a small chance for a thundershower or go by in our area. Otherwise, the night will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. The low is mild at 71 degrees.

Tomorrow that same boundary will continue on it’s way, firing up more scattered afternoon/early evening thunderstorms. The high is 88 degrees as rain chances slow down the heating process a bit.

Wednesday will bring the week’s warmest. Mostly sunny and 92 degrees, and a small chance at a pop-up shower.

Thursday and Friday have favorable conditions for scattered showers and thunderstorms, nothing that lasts all day. Both days feature highs around 90 degrees.

Saturday looks sunny with another small pop-up shower chance. The weather turns a little more comfortable with lower dew points, and the high falls a smidge to 84 degrees.

Sunday, sunny and comfortable with a high of 84 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"
More Weather