The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty thunderstorms continue throughout this evening, primarily in the Northwoods. As the night progresses on, a low pressure system develops a cold front that will move through bringing a line of thunderstorms right through the Fox Cities overnight.

By tomorrow morning, the majority of the storms will have diminished, and just spotty thunderstorms and showers are in the forecast for the day tomorrow.

Friday is shaping up to be absolutely perfect, with lots of sunshine, less humidity, and comfortable temperatures.

A chance for some showers moves in late Saturday and will continue into the rest of the weekend and the start of the work week.

A nicer day is in the forecast for next Wednesday.