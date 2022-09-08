The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A similar forecast to yesterday as Thursday starts with some patchy, dense ground fog followed by plenty of sunshine. Expect any fog to be burned off by mid-morning. Highs will return to the mid 80s with some humidity, cooler in the mid and upper 70s near Lake Michigan. SSW winds get going a bit from 10 to 15 mph with afternoon gusts around 20 miles per hour.

Plan on mainly clear skies tonight if you reside in the southern end of our area, while northern areas have some cloud cover due to an approaching cold front. The low is 64 degrees. Fog should not be an issue again overnight.

Tomorrow will be another warm and sunny day. However, that slow moving cold front will start to impact the northwoods with more clouds and some possible late day or nighttime rain showers. The high is 85 degrees.