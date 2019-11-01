More weekend rain and snow chances

A quick moving clipper system is passing to our north tonight. A cold front will swing across the state and produce a few light rain and snow showers this evening. For the rest of the overnight we’ll have plenty of cloud cover with lows in the upper 20s.

Clouds will stick around on Saturday with spotty flurries at times. It will be a breezy day as well as highs struggle to reach the upper 30s. Make sure to turn your clocks back an hour Saturday night.

Another system on Sunday will bring more chances for rain and snow showers to the area. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, but still well below average as highs get into the lower 40s. We will have similar conditions on Monday before much colder air filters in during the middle of next week.