More weekend record highs possible

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High November heat pumping into the state again Friday as highs are set to reach the lower and middle 70s in the afternoon. If achieved, that will bring many new high temperature records around the local area. Sunshine will mix with thin clouds during the day, but it will stay mostly sunny. Southwest wind from will pick up a little bit at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

A partly cloudy sky overnight as your Friday night stays very warm for November standards. Overnight low temperatures will only drop into the mid 50s! The normal low is 31 degrees.

Clouds mixing with sunshine for Saturday with more record highs possible. It’s going to be breezier and 70 degrees. The record is 68 degrees.

Sunday’s record is 69 degrees with a forecast high of 72 degrees. Sun and clouds again with some wind.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE