More weekend sunshine, thunderstorms next week

Sunday starts with low clouds and patchy fog, but those clouds will burn off leaving us in mainly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Winds will be light which should keep the chilly feel to the air away. Highs will be similar to Saturday in the low to mid 50s, but cooler right by Lake Michigan with temps in the 40s under a light east wind.

Anticipated highs for Sunday afternoon reaching the 50s, cooler by Lake Michigan.

Tonight a few clouds arrive. Should be a great campfire night with light winds and a low of 31 degrees.

More clouds return Monday. There is also a chance for a stray light shower by the end of the day. The high is 54 degrees.

A bump in temps on Tuesday with a high of 60 degrees. There is a better chance for rain with scattered showers, possibly some thunderstorms.

Back to plain rain chances of Wednesday with a few showers. It stays mild with a high of 58 degrees.

