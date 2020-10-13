More wind and stray showers Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front will be set to move through the state again Tuesday, and that will kick up more wind and a few light showers. It will not be an all day rain, but the window for a shower will generally be from the morning into the early afternoon. The wind will pick up from 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting higher up to 35 miles per hour. The high is 63 degrees.

Skies clear out quickly behind the front for a mainly clear evening, and it won’t be as breezy. Then clear to cloudy again late. The low is 41 degrees.

Cloudy skies out there for Wednesday as a new system rolls into Wisconsin. Scattered showers will form plus it’s going to be breezy once again. The high drops a bit to 58 degrees.

Much cooler weather is on the horizon, and the chance for snow flurries mixing with rain is not out of the question later this week!

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE