Morning flurries, afternoon sun

From Storm Team 5…

A very thin line of snow or flurries will cross through early this morning and drop a few non-accumulating flurries. Otherwise, most of your Monday will bring back a good deal of sunshine and breezy winds. West/Northwest winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour with highs in the lower 30s for the afternoon.

Those NW winds stay breezy tonight, and that’s when temperatures start to drop! The lows fall to the upper single digits and teens by tomorrow morning.

Much colder for Wednesday – and you’ll notice it by the morning with below zero wind chills! Although skies will be mostly sunny, temperatures will be mainly in the teens.

It will be a bit chilly with that wind by Wednesday morning! This is showing “feels-like” temperatures or wind chill.

Another system to watch will arrive Thursday. At this time, it does appear this will mainly be a rain event. Around mid-day, a mix of rain and snow will develop (snow up north), followed by mostly rain through the evening as highs climb to near 40 degrees. Snow accumulation up north could be around an inch or less.