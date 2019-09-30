Morning t-storms and fog, feeling like summer for Monday

From Storm Team 5…

Plenty to talk about in the weather department!

THIS MORNING: Patchy dense fog and misty conditions will be with us for the first half of the day. As a warm front moves into the state, there will also be a chance for showers or a thunderstorm.

THIS AFTERNOON: Dry weather will come about after the front passes by. It will be warm and humid, feeling summer-like out there with a high in the 70s to around 80 degrees! There is also a chance for some emerging sunshine here and there.

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies return as a cold front moves in from the west. There is another slight chance for an overnight shower along that front. Temperatures will be warm tonight, only dropping into the 60s and 70s.

A wet day tomorrow! Scattered showers and thunderstorms looking likely once again – and the soaking rain could add up to 1-3″ across some of our communities. We’ll have a high in the 70s to start the day, falling into the 60s for the afternoon.

Wednesday also brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning, and then again at night. The high will be 57 degrees.

Thursday continues a rain chance into the morning with a high of 54 degrees.