Morning wintry mix exiting, more snow late Tuesday

Today: Snow showers are wrapping up for Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Near Lake Winnebago, freezing drizzle possible before warming above freezing mid-morning. They will linger for the northwoods and in Door county into mid-morning. Drizzle is possible midday, will have to watch for icing concerns.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and a little breezy. Low temperatures back into the teens.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies to start off the day before a low-pressure system brings snow ahead of it Tuesday afternoon and evening. Snow will first start south and west of the valley. It looks like the heaviest amounts (3-6″) will fall closer to center portions of the state through Tuesday night. Green Bay and the Fox Cities are just on the outside of the 3-6″ range, residing in the 1-3″ range.

