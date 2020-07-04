Mostly clear for the fireworks tonight, pop up storms tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight there is the potential for some patchy fog along the lakeshore. Conditions will be mostly clear for the fireworks! Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

On Sunday, patchy fog will burn off in the morning. Pop up storm chance primarily for areas in the northwoods, the lakeshore will likely remain dry. High temperatures near 90.

The pop up storm chance will remain in effect throughout much of next week. Daytime heating will allow these storms to bubble up in the afternoon. Highs remain close to 90.

