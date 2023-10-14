The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We had a mix of mostly cloudy to cloudy skies today with some lake effect showers darting across the lake shore and winds still gusty at times between 10 and 20 mph area wide. Low temperatures tonight will sit in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies expected area wide. Still expect winds to stay out of the North around 10-15mph

Models are indicating some peaks of sun to start Sunday but quickly building in cloud coverage by the late morning/early afternoon. High temperatures will be warmer as we will top out in the mid 50s and expect a north breeze around 10-15mph. Overall, a great day expected to round out day 3 of Fall Fest in Sister Bay on derby day! Overnight winds calm down with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 40s.

We are setting up for a beautiful stretch of weather Monday-Wednesday, as we will start the day Monday partly cloudy, but become mostly sunny by the afternoon and stay that way through Wednesday. Highs will reach the 60s once again for us mid week before a rain maker Thursday/Friday AM knock those temperatures down slightly.