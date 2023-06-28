The Latest from Storm Team 5…

Another hazy day ahead today as the Air Quality Alert continues on until the afternoon tomorrow. We are dropping into the “Unhealthy for Some” category, which means anyone with lung disease, elderly or children should limit outdoor activity but everyone else should be okay.

Temperatures today will be back into the low 80s with partly sunny conditions to start, mostly cloudy to end the day. A sprinkle is possible in the afternoon, but I think our best chance of showers and storms holds off until overnight. Temperatures drop to the low 60s and the breeze kicks up.

Thursday starts off Partly Sunny but that gives way to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures on the uptick to around the low 80s as a southwest breeze. Overnight partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60s

Next chance of rain comes Saturday, Sunday through Tuesday look beautiful with temperatures back in the upper 80s and maybe a sprinkle each day.