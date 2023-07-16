The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine gave way to some afternoon storms today as temperatures topped out to near 80. A quick update on the AIR QUALITY ALERT, as the DNR has extended the alert until midnight tonight. It looks like we should see it expire this evening as we will drop into the “Moderate” category through the evening. Overnight temperatures drop into the mid 50s with clearing conditions expected by day break.

Monday sees temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s as a North Northwest breeze 10 to 15mph with gusts up to 20mph possible keeps us cooler then today. Mostly sunny gives way to very scattered showers in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures in the mid 50s with partly cloud conditions.

Tuesday and Wednesday sees mostly sunny conditions and 80s in the forecast with models indicating a late afternoon shower chance Wednesday and some storms possible for Thursday.