The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather from Storm Team 5…

Good Friday morning! Mostly sunny conditions to start today, with some clouds building in later in the afternoon. Scattered showers are possible after sunset this evening so have that rain jacket handy this evening. Overnight scattered showers persist, otherwise cloudy with temperatures around 60.

Tomorrow sees a cooler day temperature wise, with afternoon highs back into the upper 70s as a NE Breeze keeps us cooler. Scattered storms are possible moving from the Northwoods into the Fox Cities in the afternoon. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s overnight with mostly cloudy conditions expected.

Sunday is my pick for the weekend with mostly sunny conditions with temperatures back into the low 80s. Temperatures soar to around 90 Monday with some showers and storms building in the afternoon.