The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Good Monday morning and we are bringing on the heat to start off this week. Temperatures are going to start in the 70s and top out in the low 90s this afternoon. Humidity stays down throughout much of the day until the afternoon which will support a broken line of storms developing in the afternoon. This line will form in the afternoon around 4pm in the Northwoods and make its way into the Fox cities after sunset. Main threats include: damaging winds, downpours that will support ponding on the roadways, hail potential and lightning. Overnight, clouds stick around early and clear up by daybreak with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow a northerly breeze keeps our temperatures around the 80 degree mark. Clouds will kick off our Tuesday but sunshine will return in the afternoon. We could see a pop up shower late Tuesday night with temperatures in the mid 50s.

The rest of the week sees sun and clouds mix and pop up showers and storms as an upper level disturbance brings the energy needed for some rain.