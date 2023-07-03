Temperatures returned to the upper 80s today, with mostly sunny conditions throughout the day. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 60s with mostly clear conditions expected. A passing shower early in the morning can not be ruled out.

Your 4th of July starts off Mostly sunny and muggy and continuing into the early afternoon. Temperatures are going to top out around 92, but muggy dewpoints are going it make it feel like into the mid 90s. Just added, a AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect from 10am to 11pm for ozone concentrations making its way to the surface. Heat and humidity ill help build our first chance of storms around 4-6pm with cloudy conditions behind fore your fireworks forecast. Main threats include: downpours, winds, lightning and hail. Overnight mostly cloudy with temperatures around 70

Wednesday sees another day of showers and storms and muggy conditions. Temperatures take a nose dive Thursday back into the upper 70s.