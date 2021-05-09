Mother’s Day rain chance, temperatures warming up

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A storm system passing to our south on this Mother’s Day is bringing some cloud cover to the area. A mostly sunny sky early in the day will be replaced with a mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon with a chance for a spotty rain shower. Highs will range from near 50 close to the lake to around 60 west of the Fox Valley.

It’ll be another chilly night tonight as lows dip below freezing for areas north of Green Bay. The rest of the area could see some patchy frost with lows in the 30s with some passing cloud cover.

Other than a few sprinkles early this week, most of the next several days are looking dry. It’ll be cool on Monday, but we’ll gradually increase the temperatures back closer to average for the second half of the week.