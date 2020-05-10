1  of  2
Mother's Day showers and a return of warmer weather

Happy Mother’s Day! Sunday begins for some with a little snow accumulation especially NW of Green Bay, however, most areas only getting light rain overnight which continues into the morning. After some rain/snow in the morning, isolated showers are still possible through the second half of the day although most of the area will just be cloudy.

Bundle Mom up! Temps are going to be chilly for Sunday with a high of 46 degrees. Plus a wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour will make it feel like the 30s.

Tonight, all showers end across the state, and clouds will clear out overnight. That may bring some frost or freezing before Monday morning. Lows fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Nicer Wisconsin weather comes back Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny both days, but temps will continue to be cooler than normal in the 50s.

Much warmer weather comes back by the end of the week. Take a look:

