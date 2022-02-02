Much colder for Groundhog’s Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

As a snow and ice storm brings hazardous weather to Midwest states to the south, we will have fairly quiet weather here for Wednesday. Much colder air than yesterday for Groundhog’s Day as the high will get to 17 degrees, and wind chills in the single digits. We will have clouds out there, too. Thicker clouds to the south will block the sun, while thinner clouds to the north with bring areas of filtered sunshine.

Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies going to partly cloudy overnight. Get ready for a cold night with a low of 3 degrees, and wind chills falling to -10 to -20 overnight into Thursday morning.

Another cold day Thursday, but those clouds should clear to bring back a mostly sunny sky. Highs only get up to around 15 degrees. Late in the day, a wind shift to the NE could drag over flurries or snow showers to the shores of Lake Michigan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights

More Weather