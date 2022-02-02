Much colder for Groundhog’s Day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

As a snow and ice storm brings hazardous weather to Midwest states to the south, we will have fairly quiet weather here for Wednesday. Much colder air than yesterday for Groundhog’s Day as the high will get to 17 degrees, and wind chills in the single digits. We will have clouds out there, too. Thicker clouds to the south will block the sun, while thinner clouds to the north with bring areas of filtered sunshine.

Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies going to partly cloudy overnight. Get ready for a cold night with a low of 3 degrees, and wind chills falling to -10 to -20 overnight into Thursday morning.

Another cold day Thursday, but those clouds should clear to bring back a mostly sunny sky. Highs only get up to around 15 degrees. Late in the day, a wind shift to the NE could drag over flurries or snow showers to the shores of Lake Michigan.