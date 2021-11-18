Much colder out there Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

You can feel the big changes in the weather out there Thursday morning! Winds are blustery and the air is much colder. Plenty of clouds are moving in, and there might even be some flurries falling from the clouds today. The highs are limited to the lower and middle 30s, and winds from the WNW could go as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be breezy in the evening as skies clear out a little bit. The low is 22 degrees.

Clouds increase again Friday with a little sun working through. It’s going to be cool again but not as windy. The high is 38 degrees.

