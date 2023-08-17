The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A line of thunderstorms along a cold front rushed through late last night, but there were no severe storms, just gusty winds, downpours and lightning.

Now the front is gone, but we’ll feel the effects of a new air mass rolling into the state Thursday. Plan on partly cloudy skies with more clouds in the afternoon. NW winds will be gusty again with an average wind around 15-25 miles per hour, gusts up to 30 mph. That breeze will draw in cooler and less humid air. Highs only reach the lower 70s, and upper 60s across the north!

Skies clear in the evening, plus the winds drop in speed. Although both of those things are good, the result will be a cool night with lows in the bottom half of the 50s overnight.

Friday will be very nice! Cool in the morning, then warmer in the afternoon with highs back to around normal in the upper 70s. It’s going to be a sunny day.

Saturday also looks like a great day. Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the middle 80s. There are indications that weak energy could produce an isolated shower, but don’t plan on rain being a big deal. The humidity will go up through the second half of the day.

Hot and muggy Sunday! Plan on temperatures increasing to the upper 80s and near 90 in some spots. Mostly sunny skies prevail.