The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Wisconsin will be on the backside of a cold front Friday, and that will take down our afternoon highs more than 20 degrees compared to yesterday afternoon where we hit 66 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies with a few late morning/early afternoon clouds today. Still a bit breezy at times with a NW wind from 10 to 15 mph, especially in the morning. That wind direction will take down the high to the middle and upper 40s.

A quiet night with clear skies and a low of 29 degrees.

Lots of sun out there for the gun-deer season opener Saturday. The only downside with be a breezy west/southwest wind from 10 to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will be seasonably warm in the lower 50s!

A better hunting day as the wind relaxes Sunday. Plenty of sun again with a high in the upper 40s. Should be a nice day at Lambeau Field as the Packers take on the Chargers at noon with a kickoff temperature of 44 degrees.