Much cooler, spotty snow/rain showers

From Storm Team 5…

Much cooler weather returning Thursday. It will also be chilly as a wind picks up from 20 to 30 miles per hour with a high of 44 degrees. After some morning sun, clouds will increase into the afternoon, plus there is a chance for spotty rain and snow showers during the second half of the day.

A few flakes may linger into this evening, otherwise partly cloudy for tonight. It stays breezy with a low of 31 degrees.

Tomorrow, a mix of clouds and sunshine, plus a little less wind. 46 degrees for the high.

Saturday will bring increasing clouds, plus a chance for rain later in the day. It will be fairly mild again with a high of 54.

The weather takes a huge change up into Sunday and Monday. A potent spring storm will approach on Easter Sunday. That storm will bring Sunday rain that changes over to possible heavy snow at night. Snow chances will continue into Monday along with gusty winds. Stay tuned to the forecast into the weekend as snow accumulation is possible.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store